Suspected petrol bomb attack at Ballymena home

The incident happened in the Barra Drive area of Ballymena yesterday morning (Saturday, February 5).

No one was inside the property at the time.

Detectives have appealed for help from the public and have urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Barra Drive, Ballymena. Picture: Google

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Shortly after 10.30pm, it was reported that a suspected petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the area.

“The front window of the property was damaged, with the remains of the object which did not ignite taken away for further examinations.

Police inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1823 05/02/22.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or Crimestoppers can be contacted