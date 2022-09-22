Suspended jail sentence for Broughshane man

Joel David Martin (33), of Knowehead Close, pleaded guilty to offering to supply Trenbolone, Testosterone and Oxandrolone.

He also admitted possessing Aplrazolam, also known as Xanax.

The charges relate to occasions in 2017 and 2018.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Ballymena, an address was searched on October 4, 2018, and the defendant, who was in a hallway, became “agitated and aggressive towards police” before being handcuffed and seated in a living room.

The search was explained to the defendant and he became “calm and compliant”.

His phone was triaged. The court also heard a “number of substances were forensically tested”.

The defendant was charged in connection with possessing “one Xanax”.

The prosecutor said the offering to supply charges “relate to steroid substances”.

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked where the defendant fell “on the spectrum of supplying” and asked if it was “low, medium or high level” and the prosecutor said it was a “low level”.

The prosecutor said it “appears to be to friends and associates” and was a “low level in terms of quantities”.

She said cash had been seized “but he was able to provide an explanation through profits from his gym”.

The prosecutor said she was unsure why the case had taken so long to come to court but “it appears the difficulty was with forensics”.

A defence barrister said her client had pleaded guilty, “at the earliest opportunity,” to “four counts of being concerned...Class C drugs, namely steroids, and one count of possession of a Xanax”.

She said the charges were now four or five years old and related to when the defendant was a “young man in his 20s”.

She said the defendant had “one tablet” which was found in his bedside locker and explained he had “trouble with his sleep”.

The lawyer said the defendant knew it was illegal to have it without a prescription and knows he should seek help from his GP for “any such issues”.

Handing down a two month jail term, suspended for a year, District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant, who was present in the courtroom: “I hope you realise now that supplying these Class C drugs, steroids, even if it is at a low level, as set out by the prosecution, is a very serious offence”.