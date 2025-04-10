Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 21-year-old man from Carnalbanagh who pleaded guilty to assaulting his father has received a suspended prison term.

Josh McCalmont, of Glenview Road, appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

He had originally been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm but that was amended to common assault and he pleaded guilty.

Charges of being in possession of 'magic mushrooms' and 'THC pens' were withdrawn for a caution.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A prosecutor said on March 26 the defendant's father said he was called to an address. The defendant was living with his grandmother. The defendant was believed to be under influence of substances.

He was sitting with his "jeans half down," his pupils like "pinheads" and he appeared to be "on edge".

In an effort to "sober him up" his dad got him a coffee and asked him to get a shower. After the shower, the defendant punched him on the mouth and they ended up "wrestling" into the hallway.

The defendant's father received a "split lip" and a loosened tooth. He also had shoulder pain.

A defence barrister said the defendant had no previous record.

He said the defendant was remorseful and embarrassed and his "addiction issue has got the clear better of him" but he plans to go to rehab to "change his life around".

The defendant had spent a number of days in custody on remand. He was given a three months prison term, suspended for 18 months.

A two-year Restraining Order was also put in place and he was ordered to pay £100 compensation to his father.