A man who unlawfully accessed patient files whilst he was working as an administrator based at Antrim Area Hospital has been given a suspended jail sentence for what a judge described as a "total invasion of privacy".

David Clulow (34), of Beechfield Manor in Aghalee, pleaded guilty to a charge that between January 2017 and April, 2021, he had made 'unauthorised access to computer material'.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, that on June 30, 2021, police received a report from the Northern Health Trust that a member of staff, the defendant, had been "inappropriately accessing confidential information for private purposes".

The prosecutor said the information came to light after a victim submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Trust. The court heard the victims of the "unlawful accesses" were three people known to the defendant.

An internal investigation was conducted by the Trust and the case was referred to the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) who also investigated.

The prosecutor said: "The ICO outcome was that the Trust had not committed any criminal offences and the Trust then referred the matter to the police."

The court heard the defendant had been employed by the Northern Health Trust as an administration officer in "Antrim A&E" and had worked with the Trust since 2009.

The court was told that between January 2017 and April 2021, "using two Trust patient systems, the records of the victims had been accessed on 281 occasions. 245 accesses were found to be for valid reasons and 36 accesses for no valid reasons".

The prosecutor added: "Of these 36 accesses the defendant was responsible for 31 of them."

When interviewed the defendant made full admissions and apologised, saying he had been in a "low place in his life".

A defence lawyer said the defendant's admin job at Antrim Area Hospital "gave him access to patient records".

The lawyer said the Trust had given the defendant an "informal warning but they didn't follow with any disciplinary proceedings but he is no longer working there and now works as a music teacher and an examiner for music exams".

