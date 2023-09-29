Register
A man who 'assaulted' four females after being asked to leave the McDonald's Restaurant in Ballymena because he did not have a face mask in December 2021, has been given a suspended jail sentence.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2023, 18:21 BST





Peter Blackburn (27), of Grasmere Park, Carrickfergus, appeared at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

An earlier court heard around 7.45pm on the day in question police received a report of a "drunk and aggressive" man at the restaurant. After being asked to leave, the defendant had thrown keys at a staff member, hitting her on the leg.

He then had gone to the drive-through were he attempted to pull down the passenger side window of a vehicle and two females were "put in fear" when the defendant "put his head in and out of the car window". He punched a car bonnet. Blackburn attempted to "grab" another McDonald's employee by her throat.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
A defence barrister told the earlier court no injuries were sustained by the females and the incidents happened during a "troubled period" in the defendant's life and he was remorseful.

The court heard one of the women was pregnant at the time and was "caused great distress".

The defendant had previously been ordered to pay compensation totalling £325 to the four females and he had been put on Probation for a year. However, he failed to co-operate with Probation and has now been back in court where that Order was revoked and replaced with a four months prison term, suspended for two years.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Blackburn the court had given him a chance to engage with Probation "to address your underlying issues" but he had failed to co-operate.