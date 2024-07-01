Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A court heard a woman began 'taking off her clothes' in public in Ballymena town centre and started shouting and swearing.

Jemma Laughlin (29), with an address listed as Main Street in Ahoghill, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday on a charge of disorderly behaviour.

An earlier court was told police responded to a report of a woman "supposedly taking off her clothes in public" at the car park of a town centre hotel on the afternoon of Thursday, October 26 last year.

When officers arrived, the defendant was warned about her behaviour and she began to shout and swear at a member of the public.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Meanwhile, on June 24 last year the defendant was disorderly in Ahoghill.

A man said a male and the defendant were banging on an apartment door and when police arrived Laughlin, who was "highly intoxicated," became aggressive and verbally abusive to officers.

A defence lawyer told the earlier court that on October 26 last year the defendant had taken drink because she was "having flashbacks" in relation to the "anniversary" of her witnessing a "murder".

District Judge Nigel Broderick had deferred sentencing until July to give the defendant a chance to prove she could stay out of trouble.

The defendant was in the dock at court on Thursday.

Referencing the incident last October, the judge said the defendant had been "taking off her clothes in public, shouting and swearing, and was given multiple warnings at 1.30pm and was arrested for disorderly behaviour".

The judge said he had deferred sentence in January until now with a condition that the defendant, who had a previous record, must not re-offend.

A defence lawyer said there had been no re-offending and the defendant is now "in a better place".

Judge Broderick said: "She needs to address this drug issue".