A motorist whose vehicle crashed in the Cushendall Road area of Ballymena has been given a suspended jail term for what a judge said was the defendant's third conviction "involving vehicles and alcohol".

District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court regarding Jude Nwachukwu (37), of Orkney Drive in Ballymena.

On March 14 this year police attended the Cushendall Road following a report of a single vehicle collision. A car was off the road with frontal damage. There was "significant debris" on the road.

The defendant was standing at the door with the keys in his hand. He was slurring his speech, was unsteady on his feet and there was a smell of intoxicating liquor.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

He failed to provide a preliminary breath sample at the roadside and when taken to Antrim Police Station he failed to provide an evidential sample.

The defendant - originally from Nigeria - said it had been a "silly thing to do" and added: "This will never repeat itself again."

On charges of being in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit; and failing to provide a sample, the defendant was given a three months jail term, suspended for two years, and was banned from driving for two years. He will then have to re-sit his test to get back on the roads.