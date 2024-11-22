Suspended jail term follows Larne burglary
James McCambridge (25), of Edward Avenue in the town, committed the offence at Roddens Court between July 28-30 this year.
The defendant, who had a record, appeared, via video link from prison, at Ballymena Magistrates Court.
A prosecutor said a person arrived home after being away for the weekend and noticed a hammer and pliers beside a window which had been forced open.
A suitcase was taken from the property and discarded in the rear garden. Forensics linked the defendant.
A defence barrister said the defendant had "addiction issues" and "mental health issues".
McCambridge was given a five months jail term, suspended for two years.