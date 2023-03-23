A man caught over the drink drive limit near a primary school just over two weeks after being banned from driving for an alcohol offence, has been given a five months prison term, suspended for three years, and disqualified from the roads for five years.

Martin Donaghy (49), of Groggan Road near Randalstown, came to police attention near Maine Primary School in Randalstown around 3.25pm on Friday January 27 this year.

He was also uninsured in a Mitsubishi L200. When taken to Antrim Police Station he had an alcohol in breath reading of 48 - the legal limit is 35.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A court, on January 10 this year, had heard Donaghy was detected more than three and a half times the drink drive limit at Roguery Road near Toomebridge in November last year and at that court he was given a three-year driving ban.

Ballymena courthouse

The latest court heard the January 27 incident was the defendant's third drink driving conviction within three years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A defence barrister said the defendant, a plasterer, had never been to court until he was in his 40s and driving bans caused him difficulties with work and he became depressed. On January 27, his depression medication was ready to be collected and he had gone to get it rather than asking his wife to drive.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said it had been a "flagrant breach" of a Court Order. He said with "some hesitation" he was suspending the five months prison term and said the defendant will have to re-sit his test after the five-year driving ban is up.