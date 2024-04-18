Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Geoffrey Dunlop (52), with an address listed as Lettercreeve, was disorderly at the town's Lanntara area on January 14 this year.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police attended an address around 9.30pm and the defendant began shouting and swearing in the street. A prosecutor said the defendant had then addressed an officer who is of "Chinese background".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecutor said the defendant "placed his hands together in a prayer-type position and bowed a number of times which (the constable) took to be a racial slur to mock his Chinese background".

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the case was "aggravated by hostility on the grounds of race". The defendant was warned about his behaviour and refused to walk home and continued to shout and swear in the street.

He was in breach of a conditional discharge he had been given at court a number of weeks earlier for headbutting a police officer in the chest whilst in a PSNI car.

In relation to the January 14 incident, a defence solicitor said Dunlop accepts he "made a fool of himself" and added: "He has asked me to apologise to the officer concerned. He did not intend any racial slur to this officer and is embarrassed about that allegation being made."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if there were many charities which deal with "racial inequality" in Northern Ireland as if he made the defendant make a "charitable donation it might exercise his mind". A prosecutor said there was the Inter-Ethnic Forum in Ballymena.

The judge told Dunlop: "You have come very close to an immediate custodial sentence. You have aggravated the second offence by hostility to the officer's ethnic background and that is wholly unacceptable."

He said there was a "significant gap" in Dunlop's record and prior to the two recent incidents the last court appearance was in 2007 and "for that reason" he was not jailing him.