Suspended jail term for Ballymena man who mocked PSNI officer's 'Chinese background'
Geoffrey Dunlop (52), with an address listed as Lettercreeve, was disorderly at the town's Lanntara area on January 14 this year.
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard police attended an address around 9.30pm and the defendant began shouting and swearing in the street. A prosecutor said the defendant had then addressed an officer who is of "Chinese background".
The prosecutor said the defendant "placed his hands together in a prayer-type position and bowed a number of times which (the constable) took to be a racial slur to mock his Chinese background".
The prosecutor said the case was "aggravated by hostility on the grounds of race". The defendant was warned about his behaviour and refused to walk home and continued to shout and swear in the street.
He was in breach of a conditional discharge he had been given at court a number of weeks earlier for headbutting a police officer in the chest whilst in a PSNI car.
In relation to the January 14 incident, a defence solicitor said Dunlop accepts he "made a fool of himself" and added: "He has asked me to apologise to the officer concerned. He did not intend any racial slur to this officer and is embarrassed about that allegation being made."
District Judge Nigel Broderick asked if there were many charities which deal with "racial inequality" in Northern Ireland as if he made the defendant make a "charitable donation it might exercise his mind". A prosecutor said there was the Inter-Ethnic Forum in Ballymena.
The judge told Dunlop: "You have come very close to an immediate custodial sentence. You have aggravated the second offence by hostility to the officer's ethnic background and that is wholly unacceptable."
He said there was a "significant gap" in Dunlop's record and prior to the two recent incidents the last court appearance was in 2007 and "for that reason" he was not jailing him.
The defendant was given a five months prison sentence, suspended for two years, for the charge before the court. He was also ordered to pay £150 into the court office to be passed to the Inter-Ethnic Forum.