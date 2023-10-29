Register
Suspended jail term for Broughshane man who slapped boy (11) in the face

A judge has said he hoped a man who slapped an 11-year-old boy on the face is ‘thoroughly ashamed’ of himself.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:05 GMT
District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a suspended jail sentence to Michael Speirs, (43), of Braidwater Gardens in Broughshane.

The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court and admitted assaulting the boy on January 29 this year.

A prosecutor said the boy and a friend had been walking along a path in Broughshane and when a "stick was thrown over a fence" the boy picked it up and threw it back.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: PacemakerBallymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker
Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

The court heard the boy was unaware the stick had hit the defendant's daughter.

A short time later as the boys were walking at Broughshane Main Street, the defendant pulled up in a car.

The defendant got out and started shouting and asked who had thrown the stick. When the boy said it had been him, the defendant, the prosecutor said, "slapped him across the face while being extremely aggressive with him".

A defence lawyer said the defendant was "very remorseful".

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "I hope you are thoroughly ashamed of yourself, a 43-year-old man slapping an 11-year-old boy in the face.

"You may well have been fuelled by anger for what happened to your own daughter but that in no way is a defence or justification for what you did.

"I have to warn you, I readily considered an immediate custodial sentence such is the serious view this court takes of this matter".

The judge said a Victim Impact Statement said while the boy had no long-lasting injuries, he suffered "emotional trauma".

The judge imposed a four months prison term, suspended for three years, and also ordered the defendant to pay £300 compensation.