Suspended jail term for Broughshane man who slapped boy (11) in the face
and live on Freeview channel 276
District Judge Nigel Broderick handed down a suspended jail sentence to Michael Speirs, (43), of Braidwater Gardens in Broughshane.
The defendant appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court and admitted assaulting the boy on January 29 this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A prosecutor said the boy and a friend had been walking along a path in Broughshane and when a "stick was thrown over a fence" the boy picked it up and threw it back.
The court heard the boy was unaware the stick had hit the defendant's daughter.
A short time later as the boys were walking at Broughshane Main Street, the defendant pulled up in a car.
The defendant got out and started shouting and asked who had thrown the stick. When the boy said it had been him, the defendant, the prosecutor said, "slapped him across the face while being extremely aggressive with him".
A defence lawyer said the defendant was "very remorseful".
Advertisement
Advertisement
Judge Broderick told the defendant: "I hope you are thoroughly ashamed of yourself, a 43-year-old man slapping an 11-year-old boy in the face.
"You may well have been fuelled by anger for what happened to your own daughter but that in no way is a defence or justification for what you did.
"I have to warn you, I readily considered an immediate custodial sentence such is the serious view this court takes of this matter".
The judge said a Victim Impact Statement said while the boy had no long-lasting injuries, he suffered "emotional trauma".
The judge imposed a four months prison term, suspended for three years, and also ordered the defendant to pay £300 compensation.