Jade Vance (32), of Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, was detected in a Vauxhall Astra on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on January 4 last year.

She also failed to produce a driving licence to police in January 2023.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year and was banned from driving for six months. She was also fined £25.