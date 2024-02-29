Suspended jail term for Co Fermanagh motorist who was uninsured for fourth time
A motorist caught using a vehicle without insurance - her fourth such offence - has been given a suspended jail term.
Jade Vance (32), of Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, County Fermanagh, was detected in a Vauxhall Astra on the M2 motorway near Antrim town on January 4 last year.
She also failed to produce a driving licence to police in January 2023.
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was given a three months jail sentence, suspended for a year and was banned from driving for six months. She was also fined £25.