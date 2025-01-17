Suspended jail term for Craigavon man who caused over £1,000 worth of damage by trashing hotel room
Christopher Joseph Cribben (43), of Enniskeen, Craigavon, caused damage to TV and furniture at Galgorm Resort near Ballymena on November 3 last year. He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage and possessing cannabis.
Ballymena Magistrates Court was told the damage was discovered after police were called at 2am about a disturbance in a room. The defendant was "shirtless" in the bathroom.
"Substantial" damage was caused in the room with damage to a bed, TV, mirror coffee machine and a telephone. The room was in a "complete state of disrepair".
Police found herbal cannabis in the room.
A defence barrister said the defendant was "ashamed" of what happened. He said the defendant mixed alcohol with medication which "caused a blackout".
The barrister said there was "no excuse for this type of behaviour" but there had been a gap in the defendant's record since 2007.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been a "wholly unacceptable" incident and said it appeared to be "alcohol-fuelled" but that was "no excuse".
He said the defendant was on benefits but told him he was "not going to let you escape without making restitution" and ordered him to pay the full amount of the damage in monthly instalments of £100.
The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for two years.