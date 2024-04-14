Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates Court where James Henry Donnelly (62), of Benvore Park in Cargan, was sentenced on charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop, remain and report an accident. He had previously been convicted of the charges after a contest.

At court on Thursday, April 11, it was heard that on May 15 last year police received a report of a collision in Gracehill where a flatbed lorry had "collided into the back of a Nissan".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecutor added: "The injured party reported that she stopped at traffic lights which were showing red and the offending vehicle hit into the rear of her vehicle. The defendant waited for a few minutes before driving off without exchanging insurance details."

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

When police arrived the woman was being treated by ambulance workers "as she was heavily pregnant with twins and the injured party's three-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle at the time".

The prosecutor said there was "substantial damage to the rear of the vehicle".

The court heard checks revealed the lorry was "registered to Mid & East Antrim Borough Council" and it was later located "with damage noted to the front" at a "council yard" at Ballee Cemetery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the lorry had been damage-free the previous day and a "supervisor provided a statement stating he has tasked the defendant and a co-worker to carry out jobs on the date in question". The defendant had denied the offences during interview.

The court heard that later on the same day - May 15 last year - police had gone looking for Donnelly and when they pulled him over in a car he was over the drink limit. That case was dealt with at a previous court where he was banned from driving for a year and a half with that disqualification lasting until Christmas this year.

The court heard the defendant no longer drives a council lorry and has new employers at a livestock market. Donnelly "doesn't intend to" drive again, a defence barrister said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "bad record".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heard the defendant's convictions began in 1980 and at a court in Belfast in 2004 Donnelly was banned from driving "for life" but upon appeal that was reduced to five years.

In 2008 at a court in Larne the defendant was given a twelve year ban and there had also been a ten year ban in Ballymena in 2008.

The judge told the defendant: "You have a very, very, poor driving record. In fact I would go as far to say that it is atrocious - 64 previous convictions. You have clearly struggled with alcohol but you have also involved that with driving motoring vehicles."

"Not without hesitation," Judge Broderick said he was not jailing Donnelly but warned that if he is back in court for any driving offence it was "highly likely" he would be sent to prison.

On Thursday, Donnelly was given a five months prison term, suspended for three years; was banned from driving for three years and was fined £500.