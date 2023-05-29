Register
Suspended jail term for Glenarm man who sent abusive messages to ex-wife

A Glenarm man who sent "abusive and unsavoury" text messages to his ex-wife has been given a suspended jail sentence.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 29th May 2023, 16:17 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:17 BST

Joseph McKillop (57), of an address listed as Coastguard Cottages, sent more than 100 messages between July 8 and August 6 last year and admitted a charge of harassment.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on Friday (May 26), District Judge Nigel Broderick said a Probation report referred to some of the messages as being "abusive and unsavoury".

The court heard there were "threats" in some messages and a prosecutor said that although the woman did not believe the defendant would carry out the threats, they did cause "some distress".

A Glenarm man who sent "abusive and unsavoury" text messages to his ex-wife has been given a suspended jail sentence.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had once worked as a miner and after a mine collapse in 2018, when he was "buried in rubble," it had "scarred" him and his mental health "deteriorated".

The lawyer said the defendant was "ashamed" of the messages which had been sent when the defendant was drunk and "feelings were raw" following the "breakdown of his marriage".

The defendant, who had a previous conviction for harassing his ex-wife, was given a four months jail term, suspended for two years, and a two-year Restraining Order was put in place.