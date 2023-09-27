A 75-year-old Larne man who kicked a nurse on the leg and made "racial slurs" whilst he was a patient at Antrim Area Hospital has received a four months prison term, suspended for a year.

Ernest Philip Crone, of The Old Mill, pleaded guilty to two assaults on August 17 last year. A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report of an "abusive" patient.

Two staff members said the defendant attempted to leave a ward at 11pm and when two staff members "attempted to stop him" he became "verbally aggressive towards one of the nursing staff and used racial slurs towards him and then threatened to punch and kick both members of staff before lashing out and kicking one of the nurses once on the leg".

The prosecutor said the incident was being treated as being "aggravated by hostility". A defence barrister said the defendant had health difficulties.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally such offences in hospitals lead to immediate custodial sentences as the courts have said time and again they "will deal vigorously with those defendants who assault members of the Health Service".

He added: "This matter is further aggravated by reason of hostility. I'm told you used racial slurs to one of the victims and that is totally unacceptable".

The judge said he had to take into consideration that the defendant had a "multitude of health difficulties". He said the hospital incident, although "totally reprehensible does appear to have been somewhat out of character".

The judge said there had been no repeat of the incident even though the defendant was in contact with health care workers on a daily basis.