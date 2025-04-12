Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man caught with cannabis told police it was "from the bottom of a bag of grass".

Ryan Graffin (36), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Larne, committed the offence on May 8 last year.

He had a previous record and at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday he was given a one-month prison term, suspended for one year.