Suspended jail term for Larne man caught with cannabis
A man caught with cannabis told police it was "from the bottom of a bag of grass".
Ryan Graffin (36), with an address listed as no fixed abode in Larne, committed the offence on May 8 last year.
He had a previous record and at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday he was given a one-month prison term, suspended for one year.