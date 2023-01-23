A judge handed down a five months prison term, suspended for three years, to a Larne man who made hoax calls to the emergency services.

Robert Osborough (53), of Greenland Parade, admitted improper use of a public communications network on December 22 and Christmas Eve, both in 2021.

On Thursday of last week (January 19), Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that on December 22 the defendant made a 999 call and dropped off the line.

Advertisement

A further 999 call, from the same number, was made to the Ambulance Service and the male sounded intoxicated.

Editorial image

Advertisement

It was Osborough and he said a male with him was "not breathing". It was treated as "category one emergency".

Police also attended and a house was in "total darkness" and that was also the case at another address in Larne.

Advertisement

Osborough then said that there was no need for an ambulance but would not disclose his location and another four addresses were checked by police attempting to locate him, without success.

On Christmas Eve, the defendant again phoned 999, falsely saying that a person was lying on a floor "not breathing".

Police found that the defendant "very intoxicated" at his address.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard on Thursday of last week that the defendant had a previous record for similar matters.

Advertisement

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is a serous matter to be ringing the emergency services when they are not needed.”