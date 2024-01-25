The Larne Asda store. Photo by Google

David Robinson (31), of Greenland Parade, was also sentenced for assault; resisting a police officer; and possession of Diazepam on February 17 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a store security guard had been put in fear of assault after Robinson said: "You might want to stop following me."

The stolen goods were recovered. The defendant had also committed a number of low value thefts from shops in Larne and Carrickfergus on different days.