Suspended jail term for Larne man who stole over £500 worth of items from Asda
A Larne man who stole food and alcohol worth over £500 from Asda in the town has been given a suspended prison sentence.
David Robinson (31), of Greenland Parade, was also sentenced for assault; resisting a police officer; and possession of Diazepam on February 17 last year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard a store security guard had been put in fear of assault after Robinson said: "You might want to stop following me."
The stolen goods were recovered. The defendant had also committed a number of low value thefts from shops in Larne and Carrickfergus on different days.
He was given a six months prison term, suspended for three years.