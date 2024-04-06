Suspended jail term for Larne motorist described as a 'real danger' to public

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers told James Morton Robinson (41), of Kylemore Gardens in Larne, he was putting himself and other road users "at real risk of danger".

A prosecutor said the defendant had a "relevant" record.

Robinson appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court in relation to a detection in Larne on January 28 this year.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Around 10pm on the day in question, police received a report from a member of public about a suspected drink driver. The defendant was seen "staggering" along a road, almost falling off the kerb, before getting into a vehicle and driving off.

The registration was noted and a description of the vehicle was given to police and when they attended the defendant's home he later blew an alcohol in breath reading of 86 - the legal limit is 35.

Full admissions were made at interview, the court was told.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was "fully remorseful for his actions" and has re-joined a gym and an athletics group.

She said the defendant also helps to raise funds for groups like the Air Ambulance.