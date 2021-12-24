Suspended jail term for Larne woman who was being disorderly in a PSNI vehicle

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

Juliette Marshall (32), of Newington Avenue, admitted charges of assaulting police, disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage in relation to August 5 this year.

She also admitted making a threat to damage a property and attempting to cause damage to a window on September 22, 2021.

A prosecutor said on August 5 Marshall had been hitting a window and door in Larne and pushed a police officer on the chest and kicked another on the thigh.

She shouted and swore using words like “smelly b*stards” and “spastics”.

When placed in a police vehicle she repeatedly kicked back seats and when put in a cell van kicked the door.

When shown footage of her actions she said she was “embarrassed”.

On September 22 a man said Marshall, his ex-partner, texted him threatening to damage his property and then she arrived and threw a plastic plant pot at a window.

She was intoxicated and told police she was an “alcoholic”.

A defence barrister said the defendant had “gone off the rails”.