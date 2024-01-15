Suspended jail term for man convicted of exposing himself to woman and her young daughter
In relation to an incident on the evening of April 9 last year, David Gary Johnston - who had 124 previous convictions - was also found guilty of threatening to burn down a property.
He was sentenced after contesting and being convicted of charges of exposure, making a threat to damage property and causing criminal damage to a lantern.
The defendant, described as a painter and decorator, who is from Corbally Park in Antrim town, had been at an ongoing "party" at a property last April.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was in a garden around 6.45pm and was "topless and wearing a blue towel". The court heard a woman challenged the defendant as regards "behaviour".
The prosecutor said Johnston told the woman he would burn down her property to the ground "and he then exposed his genitals towards the victim and her six-year-old daughter". The court heard he walked out of the garden with his "shorts around his ankles" and then pulled his shorts back up.
A defence lawyer said the defendant has "struggles with his mental health" and alcohol. The lawyer said during the contested hearing the defendant had accepted drinking and being in the garden "however did not accept the allegations as made by the injured party".
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant it was a "serious matter because you exposed yourself not just to an adult female but also to a young child. This was largely borne out of too much alcohol being taken but that is of little comfort to the victims".
The defendant was given a five months prison term, suspended for two years and put on the Sex Offenders' Register. The defendant was given £500 bail for appeal against conviction with conditions including not being under the influence of alcohol in public