A man who assaulted two people outside Belfast International Airport has received a suspended jail sentence.

Alexander Hogg (59), of Cherryville Street in Belfast, was convicted of assaulting a man and the man's mother and making a threat to damage property.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard an incident happened on May 4 in 2024.

A woman said she was waiting at 3.40am outside Belfast International Airport and saw her son walking towards the vehicle. A male wearing a "black dark face mask" was walking two or three feet behind.

Belfast International Airport. Photo: Google

The woman got out and saw the male on top of her son and the male pushed her back towards the vehicle.

Her son said he had arrived on a flight from Turkey to Belfast International Airport and after collecting baggage he walked out of the terminal.

He said he turned around and the defendant hit him on the nose with a "yellow bag" and then punched him on the nose. He had a cut nose and believed his ankle was sprained.

The man said his attacker was Alex Hogg as he had met him on holiday in Turkey and had "spent time drinking" with him.

When the man got home he received a message on his phone from Hogg making threats saying he "would have no windows left" when he found out where they lived.

A defence barrister said there had been a "falling out" on the holiday between the defendant and the man. He said he defendant wishes to appeal the convictions.

District Judge Natasha Fitzsimons handed down a five months prison term, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a total of £250 compensation to the man and woman. Two-year Restraining Orders were also put in place.