Suspended jail term for man who headbutted woman in face
James Robert Wright (45), of Oakfield in Antrim, was sentenced on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.
The court heard police were called to the area of the Top of the Town bar in Antrim around 12.30am on December 4 last year.
A prosecutor said when police arrived the woman's hands were "covered in blood" and there was visible bruising around her nose. The court heard Wright knew the woman.
A defence lawyer said the defendant was remorseful. He said Wright is a long distance lorry driver and "rarely drinks" but on the day in question he had had a "number of shots" and was "heavily intoxicated".
The lawyer said the defendant did not recollect how he came to headbutt the woman but he was "deeply apologetic".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it had been "truly awful behaviour". He said to assault anyone, but especially a female, was "totally reprehensible".
Wright was given a seven months prison term, suspended for three years, and has to pay £1,000 compensation to the woman.