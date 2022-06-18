Suspended jail term for man who ‘kicked out’ at woman in Larne domestic incident

Brian Garrett, with an address listed as Craiganee Road, Magheramorne, committed the offence on New Year’s Day this year.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant’s wife said that during an argument he had “kicked out”.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prosecutor said “no injuries were caused”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

The court heard that in the presence of police, the defendant said: “I’ll do ten years for that c**t for manslaughter”.

The prosecutor said the parties have “now separated”.

A defence solicitor said drink had been consumed and a “row broke out over finances”.

He alleged that after a door had been “slammed” on the defendant’s hand he “instinctively did kick out”.

The solicitor said the statement made by the defendant in the presence of police had been done “in the heat of the moment” and he had “no intention whatsoever of carrying it out”

District Judge Nigel Broderick said courts take a “very dim view of domestic violence”.

Handing down the suspended sentence the judge said he had not been given “many options” as he said the defendant had not consented to doing Community Service.