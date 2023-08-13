Suspended jail term for Newtownabbey woman who spat on police officer after being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital

A woman was removed from Antrim Area Hospital for being "loud and abusive" towards police and patients and she then spat at officers and broke door handles in a PSNI car, a court has heard.

Michelle Hamilton (39), of Mournebeg Drive, Newtownabbey, was before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, in connection with being disorderly at the hospital, assaulting two police officers and causing criminal damage to a PSNI vehicle on May 1 last year.

A prosecutor said spit landed on the top of an officer's head and his forearm. Another officer was kicked on the hand.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has had "very positive engagement" with Probation.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the incident had been "very serious". He said anyone who is disorderly in a hospital can expect a custodial sentence.

The judge said her "engagement with police was wholly unacceptable". However, he said, she had not re-offended and a Probation report was "largely positive".