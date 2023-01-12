A nurse who used vulgar language and assaulted a "vulnerable" patient, aged in his 80s, in Antrim Area Hospital has been given a six months jail sentence, suspended for three years.

Michael Thomas O'Reilly (56), of Station Street in Belfast, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on a charge of assault relating to January 6, 2022.

A prosecutor said the defendant was "working night-shift on Ward A1 in Antrim Area Hospital” and the victim, a "vulnerable, frail, man aged in his 80s" was a patient in a side room "in Ward A2".

She said O'Reilly entered the side room at 5.30am, having asked a student nurse to assist him, to "change bedding and conduct personal care".

Ballymena courthouse.

The prosecutor added: "The victim was incontinent and had been left earlier in his own waste as the defendant had not conducted personal care at 2am as the victim had been displaying challenging behaviour at that time.

"In order to change the sheet on the bed, the defendant forcibly pulled the victim onto his right side without telling him what he was doing. He called the victim a 'tw*t' in an aggressive manner and the defendant then pushed the victim off the bed and said 'what kind of a vile thing are you'.

"During this, the student nurse changed the sheet that was underneath the victim, too scared to challenge the behaviour on what was her first day working in a hospital.

"The defendant failed to put an incontinence pad onto the victim and threw a sheet over him before leaving the room.

"Unsure of what to do the student nurse reported the matter to her lecturer shortly after finishing her shift and the defendant was later cautioned and interviewed regarding the matter.

"The victim was spoken to by police but had no memory of the incident.”

A defence lawyer said the defendant had worked as a nurse for 33 years and "there had never been any concerns previously raised about him or the standard of care he provides prior to this incident".

The lawyer said O'Reilly had worked in Cambridge but returned to Northern Ireland to act as a "carer" for two members of his family "and that was why he was working night shifts".

The lawyer said at the time of the incident, the defendant was working with patients "who would present as challenging either due to confusion caused by dementia, delirium or due to strokes".

He said references showed the defendant had been "particularly adept at caring for patients who suffer from confusion" and he was "ideal for this role".

The lawyer said there had been a "two-fold change that has led to this offence" and added: "Whilst working as a nurse during the pandemic, he was infected with Covid from a patient and that had a very substantial affect on his health."

He said it meant the defendant having to spend "significant time" as a patient in an Intensive Care Unit "and when he was released he had to re-learn how to walk; he has been left with long term health problems as a result of Covid".

The lawyer said his client had also been diagnosed with diabetes and "other issues" and following family bereavements he began to suffer from "quite severe depression, all of which had led, effectively, to a man who simply did not have the energy to perform the role that he was performing".

The lawyer said the victim in the case "did suffer confusion"; had "done nothing wrong" and "there is no attempt to lay any blame at the feet of the patient".

The lawyer said the patient had been "entirely entitled to a much higher standard of care than he received that night but the fact remained that this was a difficult patient and his notes and records show that the patient had struck at least three members of staff in the period of three days prior to this incident.

"Mr O'Reilly accepts that he should never, ever, have attempted to go in and change this patient without another Registered Nurse accompanying him; that was the first of many mistakes that he made."

The lawyer said the "tiredness" of the defendant "caused him to react to this patient when the patient was difficult and he instructs that the patient, for example, spat at him and having recently suffered from Covid this particularly caused Mr O'Reilly to react in the situation".

The lawyer said his client accepts the patient was confused and was "not responsible for those actions" and "his standard of care was far below not only what this patient deserved but what this patient needed".

The lawyer said O'Reilly was remorseful and had asked him not only to apologise to the court but members of the victim's family who were in the courtroom.

The lawyer said the defendant has been diagnosed with "further ill-health" with his depression having become "much more severe and he now has an anxiety disorder" but he had around him a "very good support network" and both his partner and his "manager" had shown support.

The lawyer said O'Reilly has "not worked since this incident". He said references showed the incident was "completely out of character" and the defendant had sought assistance from a mental health team and O'Reilly accepted the conviction "will mean that he should not ever be placed in a position where he is to provide care for patients again".

He said the defendant has a previously clear record and had a "stellar career" until the incident.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant: "This was a very concerning episode. I am somewhat at a loss as to how this all came about because obviously you were well thought off in your career but this behaviour is unacceptable.

"This was on a patient who was extremely vulnerable and you have a responsibility to those patients to ensure they are looked after and not taken advantage of in any way.

