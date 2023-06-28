A Portadown man, who handed ambulance workers two Kinder eggs he retrieved from his rectum, has been given a four months jail term suspended for two years.

Patrick Pearse Killen, aged 25, from Edward Street, Portadown, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday and pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing a controlled drug, assaulting an ambulance worker and possessing a class C drug with intent to supply.

A prosecutor told the court that on December 6 last year at around 6pm police received a report of a man in Lurgan who appeared to have facial injuries. They found this man in Craigavon and he was the defendant. He was brought to Lurgan Police Station to wait for an ambulance. When they arrived he was put in the back of the ambulance in the grounds of the station.

"Prior to their departure from the station the Ambulance Service located a bag of suspected class C drugs on the defendant’s person which they then gave to police. The defendant was then conveyed to the hospital with the Ambulance Service to receive treatment,” the prosecutor told the court.

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

"Later in the hospital the Ambulance Service alerted police that the defendant had, in the interim, removed two Kinder eggs wrapped in cling film from his rectum and handed these to ambulance staff. They provided those items to police.”

“The defendant became very cross that those had been taken. He was aggressive and irate. He exited the ambulance in only his boxer shorts shouting towards ambulance staff,” said the Prosecutor, adding that the defendant verbally threatened a female member of the ambulance staff with physical violence, putting her in fear.

He was arrested and remained at the hospital until discharged and conveyed to Banbridge Custody Suite. During interviews he made full admissions to the charges before the court.

Killen’s barrister Aoife Macauley said her client was on licence at the time of these offences and his licence was revoked as a result on December 9 and he has been in custody since.

"Given Your Worship’s comments this morning, I understand you are horrified by the charge of the assault on the ambulance worker,” said Ms Macauley who said her client is aged 24 with a long term diagnosis of mental health issues.

“He is an inherently vulnerable young man who has become institutionalised,” she said, adding that his estimated date of release is August 19.

District Judge Chris Holmes said that people who behave like this towards those in a hospital or medical setting should expect an immediate custodial sentence. “I did caveat that for those with significant mental health issues,” said the judge adding that it applies in this case.

“You have a very significant mental health background struggling for many years with very significant challenges. It doesn’t in any way excuse your behaviour toward people trying to help you.”

In relation to all the drug offences Killen was given one month in jail and for the assault on the ambulance worker, he got four months in prison, all to run concurrently and suspended for two years.

