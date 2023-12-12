Suspended jail term for Whitehead man who caused '£1,500' worth of criminal damage to room at hotel
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Lough, of Islandmagee Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to February 5 this year.
A prosecutor told an earlier sitting of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant and his girlfriend were staying at an "executive suite" at the hotel where they were attending a "social event".
Advertisement
Advertisement
The court was told the defendant became intoxicated and was in the room and when his partner returned to check on him he was described as being "upset" and there was blood on his hand and arms.
Damage had been caused to the room and a TV had been moved from a wall. The following morning staff asked to check the room after seeing the defendant had injuries. Staff found "significant damage and blood throughout the room" which cost £1,500 to put right.
A defence barrister told the earlier court the defendant worked as a manager in a butcher's shop.
The same court, on December 12, heard the defendant has now paid £1,500 compensation for the damage.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A defence lawyer said it seemed to have been a "one-off" incident after Lough had "over done it with the alcohol".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had been a significant amount of damage but to the "credit" of the defendant he had paid compensation.