Register
BREAKING

Suspended jail term for Whitehead man who caused '£1,500' worth of criminal damage to room at hotel

A 22-year-old Whitehead man who caused '£1,500' worth of damage at a room in the Dunadry Hotel has been given a six months prison term, suspended for a year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 12th Dec 2023, 19:54 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 19:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

John Lough, of Islandmagee Road, admitted a charge of criminal damage in relation to February 5 this year.

A prosecutor told an earlier sitting of Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant and his girlfriend were staying at an "executive suite" at the hotel where they were attending a "social event".

The court was told the defendant became intoxicated and was in the room and when his partner returned to check on him he was described as being "upset" and there was blood on his hand and arms.

Most Popular
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Damage had been caused to the room and a TV had been moved from a wall. The following morning staff asked to check the room after seeing the defendant had injuries. Staff found "significant damage and blood throughout the room" which cost £1,500 to put right.

Read More
The Gobbins brought in £0.5m during last financial year, council told

A defence barrister told the earlier court the defendant worked as a manager in a butcher's shop.

The same court, on December 12, heard the defendant has now paid £1,500 compensation for the damage.

A defence lawyer said it seemed to have been a "one-off" incident after Lough had "over done it with the alcohol".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had been a significant amount of damage but to the "credit" of the defendant he had paid compensation.