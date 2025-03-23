A 39-year-old woman who attempted to spit at a police officer has received a suspended jail term.

Catherine Louise Young, of no fixed abode in Ballymena, committed the assault on March 9 this year.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday via video link from prison.

A prosecutor said police were tasked to an address in Ballymena in relation to an ongoing disturbance involving the defendant.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The prosecutor said the defendant, who was "naked", was shouting towards police. Officers "covered her with blankets" and a female officer attempted to reason with her "however the defendant continued to shout incoherently towards her".

The officer was the only female officer present and she assisted the defendant to a bedroom to help her get dressed but the defendant "became aggressive" and pushed the officer whilst attempting to spit towards her.

She was retrained and was handcuffed. She continued to shout throughout and a call was made for other female officers to attend the scene. The defendant had a previous record.

A defence barrister said the defendant had bought "drink and drugs" after her benefits had accrued when she had been in Holywell Hospital.

He said the defendant had "no memory of what happened" and was remorseful.

The defendant was given a two months jail term, suspended for a year.