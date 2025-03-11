Suspended jail term for woman who had driven dangerously in Ballymena
Noeleen Stott (37), with an address listed as Castle Gardens in Ballymena, also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car as well as walls and a window belonging to Choice Housing on May 19 last year. The defendant had a previous record.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, March 4, that he had viewed footage from CCTV at a housing complex.
He said that the footage showed a vehicle moving backwards around a corner and colliding with a parked vehicle.
He said the defendant was "well-known" to the court. A defence barrister said the defendant had spent time in custody.
Judge Broderick handed down a six months prison term, suspended for a year, and there was also a one-year driving ban.