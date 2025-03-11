Suspended jail term for woman who had driven dangerously in Ballymena

Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:17 BST
A woman has admitted driving dangerously at Ballyclug Mews in Ballymena.

Noeleen Stott (37), with an address listed as Castle Gardens in Ballymena, also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a car as well as walls and a window belonging to Choice Housing on May 19 last year. The defendant had a previous record.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, March 4, that he had viewed footage from CCTV at a housing complex.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemakerplaceholder image
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He said that the footage showed a vehicle moving backwards around a corner and colliding with a parked vehicle.

He said the defendant was "well-known" to the court. A defence barrister said the defendant had spent time in custody.

Judge Broderick handed down a six months prison term, suspended for a year, and there was also a one-year driving ban.

