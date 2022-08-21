Edit Account-Sign Out

Suspended jail term for woman who said she would ‘kill’ her ex-husband

A woman from Ballycarry who sent a message to her ex-husband including saying she was going to “kill” him has been given a suspended jail term.

By Court Reporter
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 8:09 am

Cheryl McKenzie (47), of Forthill, who had a previous record, was sentenced on a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 18) the defendant had “over-reacted”.

The defendant was also made the subject of a three-year Restraining Order.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the fourth time she had been in court but said he would give her “one last chance”. He handed down a five-month prison term, suspended for three years, and she was also made the subject of a three-year Restraining Order.

She is not to contact her ex-husband and is not to be within 500 metres of his address.