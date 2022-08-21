Suspended jail term for woman who said she would ‘kill’ her ex-husband
A woman from Ballycarry who sent a message to her ex-husband including saying she was going to “kill” him has been given a suspended jail term.
Cheryl McKenzie (47), of Forthill, who had a previous record, was sentenced on a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network.
A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 18) the defendant had “over-reacted”.
The defendant was also made the subject of a three-year Restraining Order.
Most Popular
District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the fourth time she had been in court but said he would give her “one last chance”. He handed down a five-month prison term, suspended for three years, and she was also made the subject of a three-year Restraining Order.
She is not to contact her ex-husband and is not to be within 500 metres of his address.