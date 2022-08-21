Suspended jail term for woman who said she would ‘kill’ her ex-husband

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cheryl McKenzie (47), of Forthill, who had a previous record, was sentenced on a charge of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

A defence solicitor told Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday (August 18) the defendant had “over-reacted”.

The defendant was also made the subject of a three-year Restraining Order.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said it was the fourth time she had been in court but said he would give her “one last chance”. He handed down a five-month prison term, suspended for three years, and she was also made the subject of a three-year Restraining Order.