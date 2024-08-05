A woman who spat in the faces of two police officers has received a suspended prison sentence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malgorzata Jasinska (28), with an address listed as Dunclug Park in Ballymena, was sentenced at the town's Magistrates Court on charges of assaulting police; disorderly behaviour and causing criminal damage to a police vehicle on March 19 this year.

A prosecutor said the defendant was shouting and screaming and kicked out and struck a police vehicle leaving a "foot print and a dent".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told officers if she was put in the rear of the police car she would urinate "all over it," a prosecutor said.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo: Pacemaker

A cell van was requested but before it arrived, "without warning," she turned and spat in the face and onto the shoulder of an officer. Later, at Antrim Police Station, she spat "at force" in the face and neck of another officer.

A defence lawyer said it had been "appalling behaviour" and the defendant was "deeply ashamed". He said the spitting in particular had been "deplorable" and "reprehensible".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the defendant had been intoxicated and the offending had occurred "whilst she was in emotionally-heightened state" which he said added "some context to the circumstances in which she found herself".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "It is despicable to spit at anyone but at a public servant ,a police officer doing their job, those are aggravating features".

He said courts often jailed people for such offences but took into account her clear record, guilty plea and said "the only thing saving you from prison today" was that her young child was in her "sole care" and a report said her being in jail would have "a significant impact" on her son.

The defendant was given a four months prison term, suspended for two years, and was ordered to pay £200 - £100 compensation to each of the officers she spat on.