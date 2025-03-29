Suspended jail term for woman who stole goods totalling over £1,200 from The Junction and Forestside
A woman who stole over £1,200 worth of goods in two shoplifting incidents has been given a suspended jail sentence.
Jolene Daykin (45), of Hazel View, Belfast, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, and pleaded guilty to stealing a number of pairs of trainers worth £519 from a Nike shop at The Junction shopping complex at Antrim town on January 17 this year.
She also stole groceries and clothing worth £768 from Marks & Spencer at Forestside Shopping Centre in Belfast on July 9 last year.
All goods in both incidents were recovered.
The defendant was given an eight months prison term, suspended for two years.