A woman who stole over £1,200 worth of goods in two shoplifting incidents has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Jolene Daykin (45), of Hazel View, Belfast, appeared at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, and pleaded guilty to stealing a number of pairs of trainers worth £519 from a Nike shop at The Junction shopping complex at Antrim town on January 17 this year.

She also stole groceries and clothing worth £768 from Marks & Spencer at Forestside Shopping Centre in Belfast on July 9 last year.

All goods in both incidents were recovered.

The defendant was given an eight months prison term, suspended for two years.