Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
5 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
7 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
10 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
12 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Suspended jail term for woman who was disorderly in ambulance at Antrim Area Hospital

A woman with a Ballymena address has admitted being disorderly in an ambulance at Antrim Area Hospital has been given a suspended jail sentence.

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 4th May 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:36 BST

Sarah McCloskey (31), of Ballyclug Mews, committed the offence at 2.50am on February 13 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a previous record for being disorderly at another hospital, knew she was "one foot in and one foot out of" jail.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said courts have consistently said they "will not tolerate" anyone who is disorderly at hospitals.

Most Popular
Antrim Area Hospital. Image by GoogleAntrim Area Hospital. Image by Google
Antrim Area Hospital. Image by Google

He added: "The Health Service is under enough strain as it is without being encumbered with this behaviour."

The judge said he recognised the defendant had "difficulties" in her life but said "being aggressive" with health staff who were there to help her "is not the answer".

The judge said that "not without significant hesitation" he was suspending a five months prison term for three years.