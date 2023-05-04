A woman with a Ballymena address has admitted being disorderly in an ambulance at Antrim Area Hospital has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Sarah McCloskey (31), of Ballyclug Mews, committed the offence at 2.50am on February 13 this year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a defence lawyer said the defendant, who had a previous record for being disorderly at another hospital, knew she was "one foot in and one foot out of" jail.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said courts have consistently said they "will not tolerate" anyone who is disorderly at hospitals.

Antrim Area Hospital. Image by Google

He added: "The Health Service is under enough strain as it is without being encumbered with this behaviour."

The judge said he recognised the defendant had "difficulties" in her life but said "being aggressive" with health staff who were there to help her "is not the answer".