A Dunmurry woman has been given a suspended prison sentence, fined, and banned from driving for nine months after pleading guilty to a number of driving offences, as well as possession of drugs.

Michelle Francis Marley, 52, whose address was given as Chestnut Park,appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving without insurance, having no driving licence, taking a vehicle without authority, and possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on July 21, 2023 at 1.06pm, police received a call reporting a black VW Golf vehicle parked at the Spar at Lambeg. It was reported there was a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Checks revealed the vehicle was insured to the defendant’s daughter.

Checks also showed the defendant did not have a valid driving licence.

Cannabis was found in a tin in the vehicle and the defendant was cautioned.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was “fully cooperative with the police at all times”.

"She voluntarily handed over the cannabis. She was using it at night for pain relief as she suffers from arthritis,” the lawyer said.

He also stated that the defendant had a medical appointment and when her lift fell through she “took a chance and drove herself to the hospital”.

He continued: “These offences took place within weeks of the defendant completing a probation order and she stayed out of trouble for the duration of it.

"There has been a gap of three years in her offending.”

District Judge Rosie Watters commented: “It is unusual for someone of her age to be before the court.”

On the charge of having no insurance Ms Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months and imposed a fine of £60, as well as a £15 offender’s levy.

On the charge of taking a vehicle without authority, Ms Watters also disqualified the defendant from driving for nine months, and on the charge of having no driving licence she imposed a fine of £250.