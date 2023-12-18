A Lisburn man has been handed a suspended prison sentence and has been banned from the roads for three years after pleading guilty to driving offences.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Simpson, 34, whose address was given as Howard Place in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

The court heard that the defendant was stopped by police on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn on October 8, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was stated that an evidential breath test gave a reading of 64micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

Suspended prison sentence and driving ban for Lisburn man. Pic credit: Google

Defence stated that on the day in question “he panicked and made the decision to collect his drunk and disorientated partner".

“He expressed his shame and embarrassment and is in full appreciation of the foolishness of it.”

Defence continued: “There is a significant enough record and it is very much a mixed bag. This is the first incident of driving whilst disqualified.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the charge of driving with excess alcohol, District Judge Rafferty imposed a sentence of five months, suspended for two years. He also disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.

On the charge of driving whilst disqualified, Mr Rafferty imposed a sentence of five months, suspended for two years. He also disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.