Suspended prison sentence and driving ban for Lisburn man
Michael Simpson, 34, whose address was given as Howard Place in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, and driving with excess alcohol in his breath.
The court heard that the defendant was stopped by police on the Hillsborough Road in Lisburn on October 8, 2023.
It was stated that an evidential breath test gave a reading of 64micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
Defence stated that on the day in question “he panicked and made the decision to collect his drunk and disorientated partner".
“He expressed his shame and embarrassment and is in full appreciation of the foolishness of it.”
Defence continued: “There is a significant enough record and it is very much a mixed bag. This is the first incident of driving whilst disqualified.”
On the charge of driving with excess alcohol, District Judge Rafferty imposed a sentence of five months, suspended for two years. He also disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.
On the charge of driving whilst disqualified, Mr Rafferty imposed a sentence of five months, suspended for two years. He also disqualified the defendant from driving for three years.
On the charge of having no insurance, Mr Rafferty again imposed a sentence of five months, suspended for two years and disqualified the defendant from driving for three years. All sentences are to run concurrently.