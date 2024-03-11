Suspended prison sentence for drink driver spotted swerving between lanes at high speed on A1 near Hillsborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Francis Gerard Taggart, 33, whose address was given as Albert Street in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with driving whilst unfit, dangerous driving, having no insurance, being an unaccompanied L driver, and having no L plates displayed.
The court heard that on August 13, 2023 police were tasked following a report of a possible drink driver on the A1 in the Hillsborough area.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The defendant was said to have been swerving between lanes at high speed, before joining the M1 towards Belfast.
The police found the defendant in the toilet at the Applegreen service station near Lisburn. He was said to be unsteady on his feet and it was reported that his eyes were glazed.
He was asked to submit to a preliminary roadside breath test, which he failed.
He was then conveyed to Musgrave Custody Suite and a second test gave an evidential reading of 49 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.
The defendant made no comment during interview.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Defence said: “This is far from great. He acknowledges he has issues with alcohol and that is something he needs to sort out.”
During sentencing Deputy District Judge Gerard Trainor said: “This is a scandalous episode of driving. "You caused considerable alarm to other drivers.
“I consider this matter to have crossed the custody threshold.”
On the charge of driving whilst unfit, Mr Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for two years. He also imposed a fine of £200 and an offender’s levy of £15.
Advertisement
Advertisement
On the charge of dangerous driving, Mr Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for two years. He also imposed a fine of £200.
On the charge of having no insurance, Mr Trainor disqualified the defendant from driving for one year and imposed a fine of £100.
On the charges of being an unaccompanied L driver and not displaying L plates, Mr Trainor imposed a fine of £50 on each of the charges.
On the charge of dangerous driving, Mr Trainor imposed a prison sentence of three months, suspended for two years.