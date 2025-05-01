Suspended prison sentence for Dungannon landlord who threatened tenant with a hatchet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Dungannon landlord has been handed a suspended prison sentence after threatening one of his tenants with a metre-long hatchet.

Neill Gerard Donohoe, 45, whose address was given as Annaghmore Road, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 30, charged with common assault.

The court heard that on Wednesday January 22, 2025 police received a report at 2.57pm from the injured party. They also received a second report from the defendant’s wife, who said there had been a physical fight between her husband, the landlord, and one of the tenants.

The incident arose after engineers had been tasked to carry out repairs and they were not granted access to the property.

Pic credit: NIWD

It was stated that during the argument the defendant went inside and returned carrying a hatchet, which was said to be about one metre long.

The police spoke with the engineers, who confirmed the injured party’s report.

During interview the defendant agreed that he had argued with the injured party but said he had lost his memory over what happened next, saying he may or may not have had a hatchet.

Defence told the court: “He wishes to make clear he apologises.”

During sentencing District Judge Francis Rafferty told the defendant: “You chose to use a hatchet as an equaliser and that is unacceptable and certainly behaviour you would not expect to have from anyone, especially a landlord.”

Mr Rafferty imposed a custodial sentence for three months suspended for 18 months. He also ordered the defendant to pay £200 in compensation of £15 offender’s levy.