Suspended prison sentence for Dunmurry man who drove whist disqualified

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan McAree, 24, whose address was given as Altan Drive in Dunmurry, appeared before the court charged with driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

The court heard that on Monday, September 18, 2023, police on mobile patrol on the Brians Well Road area of Belfast saw a vehicle drive onto the Stewartstown Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Checks showed the vehicle was uninsured. The police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the defendant, who said he didn’t have any insurance and was a disqualified driver.

Lisburn courthouse. Picture: Google

A roadside interview was carried out by the police and the defendant made full admission to the charges.

A defence lawyer told the court: “His rational was extremely foolish.

"He has no record and is very much aware of how serious the offences are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asking the District Judge to give the defendant credit for an early plea, the lawyer told the court that the defendant had made full admissions at the scene.

During sentencing District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: “It is a very serious offence to breach a court order.

"If your licence is important to you, you should look after it better than this.

"You haven’t taken this as seriously as you ought to have done.”

Ms Watters imposed a custodial sentence of four months, which she suspended for a period of 18 months.