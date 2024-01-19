A former soldier, previously in court for possessing indecent images of children, has now been given a suspended prison sentence on a charge of improper use of electronic communications after he made reference to a journalist on social media.

Philip Francis McLernon (53), with an address listed as in Antrim town, committed the offence on March 24 in 2023, according to the charge sheet, which said he 'sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message or other matter that was of a menacing character'. The name of the journalist was not mentioned in court.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, where a prosecutor said "on the 24th of March last year the injured party, who is a journalist, was mentioned in a message posted by the defendant on Twitter".

The prosecutor said the message made reference to a part of Northern Ireland and said the 'next time' the journalist 'grabs a taxi' in that area that 'maybe the story could have a different outcome'. The prosecutor said the journalist was specifically mentioned in the tweet and the journalist believed it was "aimed directly at him". The prosecutor said the journalist found the message to be "unsettling and menacing in nature".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

District Judge Nigel Broderick read a report from a consultant clinical neuropsychologist regarding the defendant. He said the defendant had a record from Antrim Crown Court on February 23 2022, when for a "serious set of offences," he received six months in prison, suspended for four years. That court had heard the defendant had been in possession of indecent images of children.

Regarding the Twitter mention of the journalist, the judge said a Probation report said the defendant "now recognises the distress which this message would have caused for the victim. The defendant expressed regret and remorse regarding his behaviour”.

The report said because of "ongoing health issues" the defendant was unsuitable for Community Service and that Probation was unnecessary. The judge said: "So my hands are really tied to some extent. I cant make a Community Order based on that."

Judge Broderick told the defendant: "You have expressed regret and remorse and that should hopefully give the victim some comfort because there doesn't appear to have been a campaign of any sinister nature behind this." The judge said he was also prepared to accept that "in light of your brain injury" a medical report said the defendant was "more likely to become angry and to act impulsively".