A Larne man who put his ex-partner in fear of assault has been given a suspended prison term.

Gavin Hawthorne Johnston (49), of Kent Avenue, was charged in relation to November 17 2022.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard the defendant had a previous record with incidents relating to 2008, 2017 and 2018 regarding his ex-partner.

In relation to November 17, a prosecutor said the defendant's ex-partner had arrived at his house. A prosecutor said during an argument the defendant had shouted at her in an "aggressive manner causing her to apprehend unlawful violence".

Ballymena courthouse.

The defendant pleaded guilty to an assault charge regarding last November.

A defence lawyer said it had been an "apprehension assault". The lawyer said the ex-partner had come round to the property and called the defendant "an absolute disgrace" and during the argument a "technical assault" happened. He said the defendant apologised for his actions.

The defendant told the court: "All I done was raise my voice."

District Judge Nigel Broderick told him: "You may try to minimise this but this is the fourth time you have been in court for causing concern to this lady. If you come back to court again involving the same victim there is a high likelihood, if not a certain degree of inevitability, that you will receive an immediate custodial sentence."

The judge handed down a five months prison sentence, suspended for three years, and a three-year Restraining Order was also put in place.

The defendant told the court: "I would like some way of protecting myself, if she is coming into my house unannounced."