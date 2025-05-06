Suspended prison sentence for Larne man who broke into garages and sheds in the town

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 6th May 2025, 18:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Larne man who burgled a number of garages and sheds in the town has received a suspended prison sentence.

James McKay (22), of Kitcheners Avenue, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods - a bicycle.

He had pleaded not guilty but was convicted of charges relating to October 26/27 in 2023 - burglary at household garages at Rugby Terrace and Carson Street in Larne; and attempted burglary of and criminal damage to a garage at Lower Cairncastle Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for a free Northern Ireland World newsletter and let us bring the news to you

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had advertised a distinctive stolen bicycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The bike was found and returned to the owner.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had drugs issues, couldn't remember much about the incidents. The lawyer said they were "nasty" offences.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious" offences. He said the goods were returned to their owners.

The defendant was given a nine months prison term, suspended for three years.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice