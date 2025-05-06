Suspended prison sentence for Larne man who broke into garages and sheds in the town
James McKay (22), of Kitcheners Avenue, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods - a bicycle.
He had pleaded not guilty but was convicted of charges relating to October 26/27 in 2023 - burglary at household garages at Rugby Terrace and Carson Street in Larne; and attempted burglary of and criminal damage to a garage at Lower Cairncastle Road.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had advertised a distinctive stolen bicycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The bike was found and returned to the owner.
A defence barrister said the defendant, who had drugs issues, couldn't remember much about the incidents. The lawyer said they were "nasty" offences.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious" offences. He said the goods were returned to their owners.
The defendant was given a nine months prison term, suspended for three years.