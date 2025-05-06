Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Larne man who burgled a number of garages and sheds in the town has received a suspended prison sentence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McKay (22), of Kitcheners Avenue, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods - a bicycle.

He had pleaded not guilty but was convicted of charges relating to October 26/27 in 2023 - burglary at household garages at Rugby Terrace and Carson Street in Larne; and attempted burglary of and criminal damage to a garage at Lower Cairncastle Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had advertised a distinctive stolen bicycle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The bike was found and returned to the owner.

A defence barrister said the defendant, who had drugs issues, couldn't remember much about the incidents. The lawyer said they were "nasty" offences.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said they were "serious" offences. He said the goods were returned to their owners.

The defendant was given a nine months prison term, suspended for three years.