Suspended prison sentence for Lisburn man who admitted assault at party

A Lisburn man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting to assaulting another man during a party.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 09:14 BST

Jon Keating, 26, whose address was given as Strangford Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

The court heard that the assault happened at a party in Maghaberry on September 5, 2021.

Prosecution further told the court the victim had alleged the defendant punched his head and knocked him to the ground, causing cuts to the back of his head.

Lisburn courthouse Pic by GoogleLisburn courthouse Pic by Google
Defence said the defendant had no record. He continued: “He has never been in trouble and there has been nothing since. Everyone had a bit of drink and certain things were said at the party.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a prison sentence of three months, suspended for 18 months.

She also ordered the defendant to pay £300 in compensation. She allowed the defendant 12 weeks to pay.

