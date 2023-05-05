A Lisburn man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting to assaulting another man during a party.

Jon Keating, 26, whose address was given as Strangford Road, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with common assault.

The court heard that the assault happened at a party in Maghaberry on September 5, 2021.

Prosecution further told the court the victim had alleged the defendant punched his head and knocked him to the ground, causing cuts to the back of his head.

Defence said the defendant had no record. He continued: “He has never been in trouble and there has been nothing since. Everyone had a bit of drink and certain things were said at the party.”

District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a prison sentence of three months, suspended for 18 months.