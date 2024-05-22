Suspended prison sentence for Lurgan man who admitted possession of drugs
and live on Freeview channel 276
John Stephen McCann, 35, whose address was given as Gilpinstown Lurgan, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday May 16, 2024, charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and possession of a Class C drug, namely pregabalin.
District Judge Rosie Watters imposed a custodial sentence of two months on each of the two charges, which she suspended for a period of 18 months.
During sentencing Ms Watters told the defendant: “You will not serve these sentences at this stage but if you appear before this or any court for a charge for which you could serve a custodial sentence you will service these sentences as well as any additional sentence. I don’t expect to see you back here again.”
Ms Watters also issued an order for the destruction of the drugs.