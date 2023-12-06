A man has been given a three-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after he was found with cocaine in his boxer shorts.

Johnathan Houston, 35, whose address was given as Seaview Drive in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class A drug.

The court heard that on October 24, 2022 at 5.10pm, police on mobile patrol on the Moira Road in Lisburn observed the defendant and a female. The police spoke with the defendant and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A clipped deal bag with white powder was discovered.

Suspended prison sentence for man found with cocaine in his boxer shorts. Pic credit: Google

The defendant was arrested and a second search discovered 0.5g of cocaine in his boxer shorts. He was cautioned and made full admission.

A defence lawyer acknowledged that the defendant had “a significant criminal record”.

However, he continued: “There is a gap between 2018 and 2022 and he is trying to get his life on track. He accepts full responsibility for his behaviour.”

Imposing a three-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, District Judge Rosie Watters told the defendant: "I don’t think there’s any point in a community sentence.

“You ought to be looking for help in relation to your addictions.

"There are benefits for drugs addicts who come to court and access help.

"I don’t want to see you back here. I don’t want to send you to prison but I will do if I have to.”