District Judge Nigel Broderick was speaking at Ballymena Magistrates Court which heard Steven McKee pleaded guilty to assaulting two 'dog wardens' from Mid and East Antrim Council.

A prosecutor said at 3.30pm on January 15 last year two 'dog wardens' were assaulted by McKee whilst "carrying out enquiries regarding the licensing of two dogs".

The assaults took place at Galgorm Road in Ballymena where, a prosecutor said, the council employees were "pushed from the address" by the defendant.

Bodyworn video of the event was captured and when interviewed by police the defendant - aged 31 and now with an address at Burn Brae in Lisnagunogue - admitted the offences.

He also pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance in Ballymena and absence of driving licence on June 29, 2020.

In relation to that matter, a defence lawyer said his client had just bought the vehicle and was moving it a short distance.

The lawyer said the defendant is a former heroin addict who has been "clean of drugs for over two years" and expressed remorse for his actions with the dog wardens.

Judge Broderick said: "The court take a dim view of any defendant who assaults a public official. They perform important duties and the last thing they need are to encounter members of the public who take the law into their own hands".

He said the defendant was deemed unsuitable for Community Service and handed down a three months jail term, suspended for two years.