"Police are trying to keep the peace generally and you are causing major problems for the police."

A man with a blue flare who was disorderly at a band parade in Ballymena has received a five months prison term, suspended for two years, along with a £150 fine.

Sam Robinson (29), with an address listed as Spence Crescent, Cullybackey, pleaded guilty to being disorderly in Ballymena on Saturday May 17 this year. He also admitted resisting a police officer and using a 'blue flare' without a licence.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant was at a band parade and around 8.30pm he walked onto Galgorm Road with a blue flare. He was waving it in the air and shouting.

The prosecutor said members of the public, including children, were "troubled" with the blue smoke "being set off in their faces". The defendant was "walking in between moving bands" and the smoke was "obstructing their view of the road".

He was escorted off the road. He was shouting and despite being told to lower his voice continued to do so. He was arrested and escorted away. He "dropped to the ground and refused to stand up".

He began shouting "spray me, spray me, go". Police made attempts to get him to stand him up but he resisted and pulled away. He shouted: "Watch, I will destroy youse".

He "attempted several times to bang his head off the ground and a nearby wall". The defendant swore and shouted in the street while waiting for cell van and once placed inside he banged his head off the walls.

"He attempted to get his leg his through his arms whilst cuffed to the rear in an attempt to choke himself," the prosecutor said. Limb restraints were applied.

The defendant had 157 previous convictions. The court was told he is a "registered alcoholic" and is engaging with a Community Addictions Team.

A defence barrister said the defendant was there to "support" the parade and purchased a blue flare from a stall which was located "just outside the police station ironically" and he did not appreciate the possession of it was illegal.

The lawyer said his client said a number of people bought and set off flares but Robinson was the one who was apprehended "probably because he was causing the most disruption and walking in the middle of the band parade".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant's record is "appalling". He said: "These offences are somewhat serious because this is a public area and lighting a flare like this and acting the way you did you're placing yourself and others in danger and causing concern in the community.

"Police are trying to keep the peace generally and you are causing major problems for the police."

Handing down a suspended sentence, the judge said the defendant was in the "last chance saloon".