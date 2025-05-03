Suspended prison sentence for Newtownabbey man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
A Newtownabbey man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital has been given a four months prison sentence, suspended for a year.
Paul Cyril Hamilton (45), of Avonlea Gardens, committed the offence on February 16, 2024.
Sentencing had previously been deferred with conditions that he must not re-offend and he also had to engage with addiction counselling.
A prosecutor said he had not re-offended. A defence lawyer said the defendant has been off alcohol.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had been shouting at the hospital which would no doubt have caused concern to staff and patients.