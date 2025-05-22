Two men with an address in Lurgan have been handed suspended prison sentences after stealing hundreds of pounds worth of food and alcohol from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield.

Vitalijs Kudrjavcevs, 32, whose address was given as Dingwell Park, and Rostislavs Uspenskis, 33, whose address was also given as Dingwell Park, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.

The court heard that on Friday, February 28, 2025 police attended Marks and Spencer Sprucefield following a report of theft.

It was stated that two males were observed entering the store and lifting a number of items of alcohol and food, putting them in a bag and leaving without paying for them.

Suspended prison sentences for two Lurgan men who stole from Marks and Spencer at Sprucefield. Pic credit: Google

The court was told that the total value of the items was £460.54. Descriptions of the males were given to the police, who then checked the local area.

Police patrolling the Hillsborough Road observed two males matching the descriptions. They were approached and were said to be holding open bottles of Marks and Spencer alcohol.

Their bags were searched and a number of M&S alcohol and food items were found. The court was told that none of the items recovered was fit for resale.

The police also located a black laptop bag, which had been lined with what appeared to be multiple layers of insulation tape, which Uspenskis confirmed belonged to him.

Defence for Uspenskis told the court: “He is from Latvia, worked in Scotland for eight years, and then came to Northern Ireland in February time. He has a wife and three children who are still in Scotland.

"They [the defendants] were fully cooperative with the police and immediately admitted their guilt in court.

"This man has been very frank with the Probation Service and they have assessed him as being of very low likelihood of reoffending.

"He has no previous convictions and is motivated to never do this again."

Defence for Kudrjavcevs told the court that he has been in Northern Ireland since 2009 and has a “good work history”.

She continued: “He has one previous conviction for theft in 2023. Alcohol seems to have played a part here and he is taking steps to limit his alcohol intake.

"He had no intention of stealing. He wasn’t low on money. This wasn’t a planned enterprise.

"He is reported to be ashamed of his actions. He is motivated to avoid offending in the future.”

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge John Rea told the defendants: “I make no distinction between the two of you. You were both involved in this crime together and although it was not a sophisticated crime nevertheless you were working together.

"I find the case is serious enough to warrant imprisonment but I am going to suspend the period of imprisonment I am going to impose.”

Mr Rea imposed a custodial sentence of three months for each of the defendants, which he suspended for a period of two years.

He also ordered each of the defendants to pay £230.27 in restitution to Marks and Spencer.